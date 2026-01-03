Weeks leads Southern Miss against Louisiana after 24-point performance

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-12, 1-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-12, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Louisiana after Tylik Weeks scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 87-73 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-4 in home games. Louisiana gives up 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Louisiana scores 57.9 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 73.7 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss scores 8.0 more points per game (76.2) than Louisiana allows (68.2).

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian Finister is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games.

Isaac Tavares is averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

