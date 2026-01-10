Weeks and Southern Miss host UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-14, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-14, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-7, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -14.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts UL Monroe after Tylik Weeks scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 80-70 overtime victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles are 5-1 in home games. Southern Miss has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

The Warhawks are 0-5 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe gives up 83.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

Southern Miss averages 76.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 83.4 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 74.5 points per game, 1.4 more than the 73.1 Southern Miss allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Brumfield is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Weeks is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Krystian Lewis is averaging 17.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Lavell Brodnex is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 77.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.