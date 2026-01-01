Weeks’ 24 lead Southern Miss past Louisiana-Monroe 87-73

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tylik Weeks had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help Southern Miss defeat Louisiana-Monroe…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tylik Weeks had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help Southern Miss defeat Louisiana-Monroe 87-73 on Thursday.

Djahi Binet added 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Curt Lewis shot 5 for 13, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Warhawks (3-12, 0-3) were led by Lavell Brodnex, who recorded 20 points. Krystian Lewis added 18 points and two steals for UL Monroe. Alex Molofeev finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.