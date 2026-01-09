Weber State Wildcats face the Northern Colorado Bears on 3-game losing streak

Northern Colorado Bears (11-5, 2-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-10, 0-3 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (11-5, 2-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-10, 0-3 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State enters the matchup with Northern Colorado as losers of three straight games.

The Wildcats are 4-3 in home games. Weber State is ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Antoniette Emma-Nnopu leads the Wildcats with 10.4 boards.

The Bears are 2-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 28.5% from 3-point range.

Weber State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Weber State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma-Nnopu is averaging 14.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Hannah Robbins is averaging 11.7 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Neenah George is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bears. Heather Baymon is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 13.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.