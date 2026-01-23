Weber State Wildcats face the Montana State Bobcats on 7-game slide

Montana State Bobcats (13-5, 6-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-14, 0-7 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (13-5, 6-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-14, 0-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State comes into the matchup against Montana State after losing seven in a row.

The Wildcats are 4-5 on their home court. Weber State is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 6-1 in conference matchups. Montana State ranks third in the Big Sky with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylee Chirrick averaging 2.8.

Weber State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State scores 9.2 more points per game (75.7) than Weber State gives up to opponents (66.5).

The Wildcats and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is averaging 14.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Hannah Robbins is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Chirrick is averaging 17.6 points, seven rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.9 steals for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 14.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

