Weber State visits Sawyer and Montana

Weber State Wildcats (10-9, 4-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-9, 4-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Weber State after Te’Jon Sawyer scored 27 points in Montana’s 98-72 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 in home games. Montana scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-2 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Montana makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Weber State scores 9.5 more points per game (83.3) than Montana gives up (73.8).

The Grizzlies and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sawyer is averaging 11 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Malek Gomma is averaging 7.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

