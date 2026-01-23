Weber State visits Miller and Montana State

Weber State Wildcats (10-10, 4-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-8, 6-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (10-10, 4-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-8, 6-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Weber State after Jed Miller scored 20 points in Montana State’s 74-62 win over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats are 7-1 on their home court. Montana State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian King averaging 3.9.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Montana State scores 78.6 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 75.6 Weber State allows. Weber State has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Patrick McMahon is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tijan Saine averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Edwin Suarez is averaging 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.