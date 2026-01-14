Weber State visits Gallatin and Eastern Washington

Weber State Wildcats (6-11, 0-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (6-11, 0-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on Weber State after Ella Gallatin scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 65-58 win against the Montana Lady Griz.

The Eagles are 4-2 on their home court. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Wildcats are 0-4 in Big Sky play. Weber State is ninth in the Big Sky with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 3.9.

Eastern Washington scores 68.4 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 65.4 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Eastern Washington gives up.

The Eagles and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallatin is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Emma-Nnopu is averaging 14.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

