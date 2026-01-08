Weber State plays Northern Arizona following Vartiainen’s 20-point game

Weber State Wildcats (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Northern Arizona after Viljami Vartiainen scored 20 points in Weber State’s 95-82 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Lumberjacks are 6-1 on their home court. Northern Arizona has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in Big Sky play. Weber State ranks second in the Big Sky with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Edwin Suarez averaging 4.4.

Northern Arizona averages 73.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 75.9 Weber State allows. Weber State averages 10.6 more points per game (84.7) than Northern Arizona gives up (74.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Davidson is averaging 14 points for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tijan Saine is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Jace Whiting is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.