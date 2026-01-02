Weber State hosts Sacramento State after Williams’ 34-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (4-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Weber State after Mikey Williams scored 34 points in Sacramento State’s 97-84 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in home games. Weber State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 15.7 assists per game led by Tijan Saine averaging 4.4.

The Hornets are 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Prophet Johnson averaging 6.8.

Weber State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 77.2 points per game, 1.7 more than the 75.5 Weber State gives up.

The Wildcats and Hornets match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Whiting is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Saine is averaging 15.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jahni Summers is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 10 points. Williams is shooting 32.7% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.