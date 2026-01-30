Weber State hosts Idaho State following Saine’s 24-point game

Idaho State Bengals (10-11, 3-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (10-11, 4-4 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (10-11, 3-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (10-11, 4-4 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Idaho State after Tijan Saine scored 24 points in Weber State’s 91-88 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 at home. Weber State is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bengals are 3-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky with 12.3 assists per game led by Jamison Guerra averaging 4.3.

Weber State is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bengals meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viljami Vartiainen is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.3 points. Saine is averaging 20 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Martin Kheil averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Guerra is shooting 47.9% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

