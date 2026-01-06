Webber and Illinois host No. 19 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois takes on No. 19 Ohio State after Maddie Webber scored 22 points in Illinois’ 81-75 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Fighting Illini are 10-0 on their home court. Illinois has an 11-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buckeyes are 3-1 against conference opponents. Ohio State is 12-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Illinois averages 80.1 points, 20.1 more per game than the 60.0 Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Buckeyes match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry Wallace is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.2 points for the Fighting Illini. Webber is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chance Gray averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc. Jaloni Cambridge is shooting 49.4% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 87.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 15.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

