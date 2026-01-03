Webb leads Georgia Southern against Old Dominion after 22-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 1-2 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays Old Dominion after Spudd Webb scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 82-81 overtime victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Monarchs are 4-2 in home games. Old Dominion is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 3-0 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Old Dominion’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Monarchs. Jordan Battle is averaging 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Webb is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

