Webb, Georgia Southern Eagles square off against the Old Dominion Monarchs

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-13, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (12-6, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Georgia Southern and Old Dominion meet on Thursday.

The Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Georgia Southern is 4-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Monarchs are 2-4 in conference matchups. Old Dominion is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia Southern scores 83.7 points, 6.7 more per game than the 77.0 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 73.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 79.8 Georgia Southern allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spudd Webb is shooting 52.1% and averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Ketron Shaw is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 86.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

