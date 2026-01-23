Watts leads Denver against Oral Roberts after 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-11, 2-4 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-11, 2-4 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Oral Roberts after Coryn Watts scored 21 points in Denver’s 64-54 win against the UMKC Roos.

The Pioneers are 7-3 in home games. Denver is seventh in the Summit scoring 59.8 points while shooting 37.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts ranks fifth in the Summit with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalei Oglesby averaging 4.3.

Denver is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts averages 11.5 more points per game (77.9) than Denver allows (66.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watts averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Laia Monclova is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Anna Trusty is averaging 16.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Gentry Baldwin is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.