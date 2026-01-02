Watson leads Texas A&M-CC against UT Rio Grande Valley after 24-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-9, 1-3 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-8, 2-2 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-9, 1-3 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-8, 2-2 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Samora Watson scored 24 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 85-54 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-3 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Chazlyn Dettor leads the Vaqueros with 5.1 rebounds.

The Islanders are 1-3 in conference matchups. Texas A&M-CC is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 20.5 turnovers per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 66.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 70.5 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Islanders match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is averaging 9.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Vaqueros. Jalayah Ingram is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games.

Asha Walker is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 8.8 points. Watson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Islanders: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

