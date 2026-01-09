Watson and UTEP host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 2-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (5-10, 1-3 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 2-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (5-10, 1-3 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Western Kentucky after Kaseem Watson scored 23 points in UTEP’s 83-80 overtime win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Miners are 5-2 on their home court. UTEP has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hilltoppers are 2-2 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky averages 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

UTEP’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 9.0 more points per game (81.9) than UTEP gives up (72.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Jones is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Miners. Watson is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Ryan Myers is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 9.9 points. Teagan Moore is averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

