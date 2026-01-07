Watson and UTEP host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-5, 3-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (4-10, 0-3 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-5, 3-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (4-10, 0-3 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Middle Tennessee after Kaseem Watson scored 25 points in UTEP’s 76-64 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Miners have gone 4-2 in home games. UTEP has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The Blue Raiders are 3-0 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in the CUSA with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Torey Alston averaging 2.6.

UTEP averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.5 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The Miners and Blue Raiders face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Jones is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Miners. Watson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alston is averaging 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

