Watley scores 14 as Wofford beats Chattanooga 81-55

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chace Watley and Kahmare Holmes each scored 14 points as Wofford beat Chattanooga 81-55 on Thursday.…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chace Watley and Kahmare Holmes each scored 14 points as Wofford beat Chattanooga 81-55 on Thursday.

Watley also contributed eight rebounds for the Terriers (15-7, 7-2 Southern Conference). Holmes shot 5 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Nils Machowski went 5 of 14 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Mocs (9-13, 3-6) were led by Jordan Frison, who recorded 12 points. Brennan Watkins added 11 points.

Wofford took the lead with 9:50 left in the first half and did not trail again. Holmes led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 42-22 at the break. Wofford pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half for a 25-point lead. Watley led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.