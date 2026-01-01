Watkins leads Elon against Monmouth after 23-point showing

Monmouth Hawks (7-4) at Elon Phoenix (5-7) Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on Monmouth…

Monmouth Hawks (7-4) at Elon Phoenix (5-7)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on Monmouth after Tamia Watkins scored 23 points in Elon’s 111-50 win over the North Carolina Wesleyan Battling Bishops.

The Phoenix have gone 3-2 at home. Elon ranks sixth in the CAA with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Watkins averaging 1.8.

The Hawks are 2-3 in road games. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA with 11.7 assists per game led by Madalena Amaro averaging 3.0.

Elon’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Elon allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaNae’ Corbett is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Phoenix. Tyana Walker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kellyn Preira is shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 4.3 points. Divine Dibula is averaging 13 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.