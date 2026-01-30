Washington visits Northwestern following Martinelli’s 34-point game

Washington Huskies (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-11, 2-8 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-11, 2-8 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Washington after Nick Martinelli scored 34 points in Northwestern’s 94-73 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 in home games. Northwestern is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 3-7 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Northwestern scores 77.3 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 73.3 Washington gives up. Washington averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Northwestern gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli is averaging 24 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Max Green is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zoom Diallo is averaging 14.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Huskies. Hannes Steinbach is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.