Washington visits Indiana after Wilkerson’s 23-point game

Washington Huskies (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Washington after Lamar Wilkerson scored 23 points in Indiana’s 81-60 win over the Siena Saints.

The Hoosiers have gone 9-0 in home games. Indiana is 9-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Washington averages 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Indiana makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Washington has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Huskies face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hannes Steinbach is shooting 58.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Huskies. Wesley Yates III is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.