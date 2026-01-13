Washington visits Ciezki and Indiana

Washington Huskies (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-7, 0-6 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-7, 0-6 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Washington after Shay Ciezki scored 21 points in Indiana’s 56-53 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hoosiers have gone 8-3 in home games. Indiana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Washington ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Brynn McGaughy averaging 2.5.

Indiana makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Washington has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Huskies match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciezki is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Maya Makalusky is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sayvia Sellers is scoring 18.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

