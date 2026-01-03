Washington State visits Seattle U on 8-game road slide

Washington State Cougars (2-14, 1-2 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-10, 0-3 WCC) Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (2-14, 1-2 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-10, 0-3 WCC)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State will try to stop its eight-game road skid when the Cougars take on Seattle U.

The Redhawks have gone 3-3 in home games. Seattle U allows 75.4 points and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-2 in WCC play. Washington State has a 2-14 record against teams above .500.

Seattle U is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Cougars meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamia Stricklin is averaging 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Ella Brubaker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Charlotte Abraham is averaging 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Eleonora Villa is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

