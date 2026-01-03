Washington State takes on Oregon State, aims for 4th straight home win

Oregon State Beavers (8-8, 1-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (7-9, 2-1 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (8-8, 1-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (7-9, 2-1 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Oregon State aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Cougars have gone 4-3 in home games. Washington State is ninth in the WCC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Beavers are 1-2 in conference play. Oregon State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Washington State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State averages 71.2 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 75.8 Washington State allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Cougars. Rihards Vavers is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dez White averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Josiah Lake is shooting 53.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.