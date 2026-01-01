Washington State plays Portland after Villa’s 21-point performance

Washington State Cougars (2-13, 1-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-7, 1-1 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (2-13, 1-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-7, 1-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on Portland after Eleonora Villa scored 21 points in Washington State’s 67-58 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots have gone 4-2 in home games. Portland ranks sixth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Cougars are 1-1 in WCC play. Washington State allows 73.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.9 points per game.

Portland averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Washington State allows. Washington State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Portland gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Dalan is averaging 7.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the Pilots. Dyani Ananiev is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Villa is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

