Washington State hosts Portland following Vavers’ 24-point showing

Portland Pilots (10-13, 3-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (10-13, 5-5 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (10-13, 3-7 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (10-13, 5-5 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces Portland after Rihards Vavers scored 24 points in Washington State’s 70-58 victory over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Cougars have gone 7-4 in home games. Washington State ranks ninth in the WCC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by ND Okafor averaging 1.9.

The Pilots are 3-7 in conference matchups. Portland is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Washington State’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Washington State allows.

The Cougars and Pilots match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eemeli Yalaho is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Vavers is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joel Foxwell is averaging 15 points and seven assists for the Pilots. Cameron Williams is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.