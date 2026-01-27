Washington State hosts Maldonado and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (14-8, 3-6 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (9-13, 4-5 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (14-8, 3-6 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (9-13, 4-5 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on Washington State after Brayden Maldonado scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 56-54 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars are 6-4 in home games. Washington State is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks are 3-6 against WCC opponents. Seattle U is eighth in the WCC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Heimbrodt averaging 4.4.

Washington State averages 76.6 points, 9.4 more per game than the 67.2 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Washington State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is averaging 16.8 points for the Cougars. ND Okafor is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Maldonado is averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.