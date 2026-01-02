Washington State hosts Loyola Marymount following Amey’s 20-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-5, 1-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-1 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-5, 1-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-1 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces Washington State after Myron Amey Jr. scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 80-71 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 3-3 at home. Washington State has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions have gone 1-1 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Washington State averages 74.1 points, 6.9 more per game than the 67.2 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Washington State allows.

The Cougars and Lions face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.4 points. Rihards Vavers is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rodney Brown Jr. is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 15.1 points. Amey is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.