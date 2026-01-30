Washington State hosts Gonzaga, looks to break home slide

Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-7, 7-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (4-19, 3-7 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-7, 7-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (4-19, 3-7 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State aims to break its four-game home slide with a victory over Gonzaga.

The Cougars are 1-9 on their home court. Washington State allows 74.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is second in the WCC scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Washington State averages 62.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 65.5 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Cougars. Alex Covill is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Whittaker is averaging 20 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

