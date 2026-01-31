Washington State defeats Portland 104-74

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Eemeli Yalaho had 26 points in Washington State’s 104-74 win against Portland on Saturday. Yalaho also…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Eemeli Yalaho had 26 points in Washington State’s 104-74 win against Portland on Saturday.

Yalaho also contributed nine rebounds for the Cougars (11-13, 6-5 West Coast Conference). Rihards Vavers scored 18 points while finishing 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 6 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. ND Okafor shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding three blocks.

The Pilots (10-14, 3-8) were led in scoring by Joel Foxwell, who finished with 21 points. James O’Donnell added 16 points for Portland. Cameron Williams also had 11 points.

Washington State took the lead with 12:51 left in the first half and did not trail again. Yalaho scored 16 points in the first half to help put the Cougars up 53-31 at the break. Washington State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 23 points.

