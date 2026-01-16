Washington hosts No. 12 Michigan State after Fears’ 23-point outing

Michigan State Spartans (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan State Spartans (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Michigan State takes on Washington after Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 81-60 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Huskies are 7-2 on their home court. Washington has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 5-1 against conference opponents. Michigan State is 12-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Washington’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Washington allows.

The Huskies and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoom Diallo is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Huskies. Hannes Steinbach is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jaxon Kohler is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Kur Teng is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

