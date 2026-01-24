Live Radio
Warley scores 19 points and Fogle grabs key rebound as No. 8 Gonzaga edges San Francisco 68-66

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 10:32 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jalen Warley scored 19 points and Davis Fogle added 15 points and a last-second rebound as No. 8 Gonzaga edged San Francisco 68-66 on Saturday night for its 14th consecutive victory of the season and 34th win in a row over the Dons.

Tyon Grant-Foster added 15 points for Gonzaga (21-1, 9-0 West Coast Conference), which was without its two leading scorers for the third straight game. Forward Braden Huff (17.8 points per game) is out for several weeks with a knee injury. Forward Graham Ike (18 ppg) is expected back soon from an ankle injury.

Legend Smiley scored 18 points and Ryan Beasley 14 for San Francisco (13-9, 5-4), which has not beaten Gonzaga since 2012. The Dons’ last win in Spokane was in 1989.

San Francisco sank 14 of 28 3-point attempts to nearly end its long victory drought at Gonzaga.

Junjie Wang had a basket and two free throws to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 60-57 with five minutes left. But the Dons went cold after that and Grant-Foster’s basket and a late 3-pointer with two minutes left lifted the Zags to a 67-57 lead.

Vukasin Masic hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Dons to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 68-66 with 30 seconds left.

The Dons played for the final shot and Wang launched a long 3-pointer that clanged off the rim. Fogle rebounded for Gonzaga and time expired.

The Zags opened the game with a 12-0 run. San Francisco missed its first eight field goal attempts and didn’t score until Tyrone Riley’s 3-pointer with 12:40 left in the first.

But the Dons hit four more 3-pointers in the first to close within 26-21. Gonzaga then went on a 10-4 run to build a 36-25 lead at halftime.

San Francisco made six 3-pointers early in the second half, including three by Smiley, to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 53-47.

Up next

San Francisco: Plays at Santa Clara on Wednesday.

Gonzaga: Hosts rival Saint Mary’s next Saturday.

