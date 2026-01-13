Walz and the Richmond Spiders host conference foe La Salle

La Salle Explorers (5-12, 1-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-5, 2-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (5-12, 1-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-5, 2-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on La Salle in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Spiders are 8-3 on their home court. Richmond ranks sixth in the A-10 with 15.4 assists per game led by Will Johnston averaging 2.4.

The Explorers are 1-3 in A-10 play. La Salle is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Richmond is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.3% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Explorers match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Spiders. Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is averaging 12.1 points for the Explorers. Josiah Harris is averaging 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.