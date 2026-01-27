Walton and the George Mason Patriots visit conference foe Davidson

George Mason Patriots (13-6, 8-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-7, 7-2 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Mason Patriots (13-6, 8-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-7, 7-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zahirah Walton and George Mason take on Charlise Dunn and Davidson in A-10 play.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 in home games. Davidson is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots are 8-0 in A-10 play. George Mason is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Davidson makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). George Mason scores 10.5 more points per game (68.8) than Davidson gives up (58.3).

The Wildcats and Patriots square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Bruyndoncx is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.3 points. Dunn is averaging 12.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Harris is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.6 points and 1.8 steals. Walton is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

