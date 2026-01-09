Walker leads Wyoming against Nevada after 28-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (11-4, 2-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-4, 3-1 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-4, 2-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-4, 3-1 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Nevada after Leland Walker scored 28 points in Wyoming’s 98-66 victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Wolf Pack are 7-2 in home games. Nevada ranks seventh in the MWC with 14.1 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.4.

The Cowboys are 2-2 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is second in the MWC scoring 84.1 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Nevada averages 76.1 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 71.4 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Nevada allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Price is averaging 12.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolf Pack. Chuck Bailey III is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 14.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Cowboys. Nasir Meyer is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

