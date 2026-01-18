Walker leads N.C. A&T against Hampton

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-9, 0-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (8-10, 2-3 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-9, 0-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (8-10, 2-3 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Hampton after Lewis Walker scored 33 points in N.C. A&T’s 97-89 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pirates are 5-0 on their home court. Hampton is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 0-5 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Hampton is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.5% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Aggies square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 10.8 points for the Pirates. Michael Eley is averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

Walker is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Zamoku Weluche-Ume is averaging 12.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

