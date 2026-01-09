Walker and Illinois State host UIC

UIC Flames (6-10, 1-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-4, 4-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (6-10, 1-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-4, 4-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts UIC after Chase Walker scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 77-71 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Redbirds have gone 7-0 at home. Illinois State ranks fifth in the MVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker averaging 2.0.

The Flames are 1-4 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks fifth in the MVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Ahmad Henderson II averaging 2.6.

Illinois State makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). UIC averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Illinois State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 9.9 points. Walker is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mekhi Lowery is averaging 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Flames: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

