Wake Forest plays NC State in conference showdown

NC State Lady Wolfpack (12-5, 5-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-6, 2-4 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khamil Pierre and NC State take on Grace Oliver and Wake Forest in ACC play Thursday.

The Demon Deacons are 8-4 on their home court. Wake Forest is third in the ACC in team defense, giving up 56.8 points while holding opponents to 34.7% shooting.

The Lady Wolfpack are 5-1 in conference play. NC State scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Wake Forest scores 65.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 63.5 NC State allows. NC State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver is averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zamareya Jones is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Wolfpack, while averaging 14 points and 3.8 assists. Pierre is averaging 16.7 points and 11.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Lady Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

