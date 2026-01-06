Wake Forest plays Miami (FL) following Calmese’s 25-point outing

Miami Hurricanes (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-5, 1-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-5, 1-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays Miami (FL) after Nate Calmese scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 81-78 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-2 at home. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC scoring 81.9 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Hurricanes are 1-0 in ACC play. Miami (FL) is third in the ACC scoring 88.5 points per game and is shooting 51.9%.

Wake Forest makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Miami (FL) scores 14.2 more points per game (88.5) than Wake Forest allows (74.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ernest Udeh Jr. is averaging 6.8 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Malik Reneau is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

