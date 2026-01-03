Wake Forest hosts Syracuse following Uche’s 21-point showing

Syracuse Orange (12-2, 2-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-3, 2-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Syracuse Orange (12-2, 2-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-3, 2-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits Wake Forest after Izoje Uche scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 82-72 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-3 at home. Wake Forest has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Orange are 2-1 in ACC play. Syracuse is second in college basketball with 16.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Uche averaging 3.8.

Wake Forest averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 33.6% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Orange face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aurora Sorbye is averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Demon Deacons. Grace Oliver is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Uche is averaging 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Orange. Dominique Onu is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Orange: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.