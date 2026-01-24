Wake Forest hosts Baker and Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-5, 5-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-8, 2-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-5, 5-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-8, 2-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits Wake Forest after Carys Baker scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 71-68 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Demon Deacons are 8-5 in home games. Wake Forest ranks second in the ACC with 17.4 assists per game led by Aurora Sorbye averaging 3.3.

The Hokies are 5-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC allowing 58.3 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

Wake Forest makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Virginia Tech averages 14.6 more points per game (74.4) than Wake Forest allows (59.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Oliver is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Carleigh Wenzel averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Baker is averaging 16.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

