Wainwright scores 15, Pacific downs Seattle U 56-54

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — TJ Wainwright had 15 points in Pacific’s 56-54 victory over Seattle U on Saturday. Wainwright added…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — TJ Wainwright had 15 points in Pacific’s 56-54 victory over Seattle U on Saturday.

Wainwright added seven rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (14-8, 5-4 West Coast Conference). Isaac Jack scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Justin Rochelin shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Brayden Maldonado led the way for the Redhawks (14-8, 3-6) with 20 points. Junseok Yeo added 13 points and five rebounds for Seattle U. Will Heimbrodt finished with nine points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Jack scored 12 points in the first half for Pacific, who led 33-18 at the break after a 9-0 run. Jack scored Pacific’s final seven points as they closed out a two-point victory. The Tigers went scoreless for a nearly four-minute stretch starting with 4:49 remaining, allowing a 5-0 run, and letting the Redhawks to close a 10-point deficit to one with a 3-pointer from Maldonado with 15 seconds left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.