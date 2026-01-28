Wagner takes on conference foe Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-9, 4-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-12, 1-6 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7:30…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-9, 4-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-12, 1-6 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darin Smith Jr. and Cent. Conn. St. take on Nick Jones and Wagner on Thursday.

The Seahawks are 4-3 on their home court. Wagner is second in the NEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Binael Basil averaging 2.2.

The Blue Devils are 4-4 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is 4-3 against opponents over .500.

Wagner scores 73.6 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 71.9 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 76.3 points per game, 2.1 more than the 74.2 Wagner allows to opponents.

The Seahawks and Blue Devils meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Seahawks. Eduardo Placer is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 20.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.