Wagner Seahawks face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on 7-game losing streak

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-15, 4-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-13, 1-7 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner aims to break its seven-game skid when the Seahawks take on Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Seahawks are 4-4 on their home court. Wagner averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Knights have gone 4-5 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is fifth in the NEC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 6.1.

Wagner is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 68.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 73.6 Wagner gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. Binael Basil is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Eric Parnell is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 14.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.