Wagner plays Chicago State on 4-game win streak

Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at Chicago State Cougars (2-11)

Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Chicago State.

The Cougars are 1-1 on their home court. Chicago State has a 1-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks are 1-6 on the road. Wagner is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

Chicago State averages 66.2 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 76.1 Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (48.0%).

The Cougars and Seahawks match up Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tankersley is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Eduardo Placer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Nick Jones is shooting 45.6% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

