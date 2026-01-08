Wagner hosts Wicks and Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-12, 1-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-7, 1-1 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-12, 1-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-7, 1-1 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits Wagner after Skylar Wicks scored 24 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 85-82 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Seahawks are 4-1 in home games. Wagner is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Flash are 1-1 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Wagner is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

The Seahawks and Red Flash face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jones is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Seahawks. Jaden Baker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zion Russell is averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Red Flash. Wicks is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.