Wagner hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Wicks’ 24-point outing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-12, 1-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-7, 1-1 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-12, 1-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-7, 1-1 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits Wagner after Skylar Wicks scored 24 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 85-82 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Seahawks are 4-1 in home games. Wagner is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Red Flash are 1-1 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) is seventh in the NEC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Wicks averaging 5.7.

Wagner’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 68.9 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 75.2 Wagner allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jones is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. Jaden Baker is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Wicks is averaging 18.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

