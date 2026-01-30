Waddington leads Montana against Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (10-11, 4-4 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (7-13, 4-5 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (10-11, 4-4 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (7-13, 4-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Sacramento State after Avery Waddington scored 31 points in Montana’s 69-63 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Lady Griz are 3-5 on their home court. Montana has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 4-4 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is second in the Big Sky giving up 59.5 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Montana averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 63.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 71.5 Montana allows.

The Lady Griz and Hornets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Waddington is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rubi Gray averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Benthe Versteeg is averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Griz: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 55.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.