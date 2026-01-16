Volker leads Marquette against Georgetown after 20-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (10-7, 3-5 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 5-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (10-7, 3-5 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 5-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Georgetown after Lee Volker scored 20 points in Marquette’s 64-61 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Golden Eagles are 8-1 in home games. Marquette ranks fifth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Hoyas have gone 3-5 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Marquette scores 71.8 points, 11.7 more per game than the 60.1 Georgetown allows. Georgetown scores 6.8 more points per game (68.4) than Marquette allows (61.6).

The Golden Eagles and Hoyas square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Halley Vice is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Khia Miller is shooting 41.5% and averaging 10.9 points for the Hoyas. Laila Jewett is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.